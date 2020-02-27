MFA Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MFA

In trading on Thursday, shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.48, changing hands as low as $7.21 per share. MFA Financial, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MFA's low point in its 52 week range is $6.93 per share, with $8.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.44.

