mF International Expands in Asia with New Partnerships

mF International Limited (MFI) has released an update.

mF International Limited, a British Virgin Islands corporation, has inked two significant business development and marketing consulting agreements to bolster its expansion in Southeast Asia and China. The company will invest a total of $1.6 million over two years, engaging experts from CAKL Holdings in Malaysia and Shenzhen Yijincheng in China to enhance their marketing strategies, sales, and client acquisition efforts in these fast-growing markets.

For further insights into MFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.