mF International Expands in Asia with New Partnerships

May 31, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

mF International Limited (MFI) has released an update.

mF International Limited, a British Virgin Islands corporation, has inked two significant business development and marketing consulting agreements to bolster its expansion in Southeast Asia and China. The company will invest a total of $1.6 million over two years, engaging experts from CAKL Holdings in Malaysia and Shenzhen Yijincheng in China to enhance their marketing strategies, sales, and client acquisition efforts in these fast-growing markets.

