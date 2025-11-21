MF International Announces $500 Mln Private Placement To Launch Digital Asset Treasury

(RTTNews) - mF International Limited (MFI), a provider of financial trading solutions, Friday announced plans to raise $500 million through a private placement as it gears up to introduce a digital asset treasury strategy focused on bitcoin cash.

This involves selling 50 million Class A shares and pre-funded warrants, priced at $10 each, with the deal expected to close around December 1, 2026.

The funds will be directed toward developing its digital asset operations and covering general corporate expenses. Investors will also get registration rights for any future resales.

MFI is currently trading at $13.07, up $2.01 or 18.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

