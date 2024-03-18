Meyer Burger announces terms of CHF 200 mln rights issue

Adds share price losses, paragraph 3

March 18 (Reuters) - Swiss solar panel maker Meyer Burger on Monday announced the terms of a rights issue worth around 200 million Swiss francs ($226 million) which should finance completion of its Colorado and Arizona manufacturing facilities announced last month.

The company MBTN.S said it plans to issue up to 20,144,423,886 new shares with a nominal value of 0.01 francs per share, with a subscription ratio of 28 new shares per 5 existing shares.

Shares in Meyer Burger reacted negatively in early trading, falling more than 16% to 0.0405 francs at one point, an all-time low for the company, according to LSEG data.

The prospectus for the rights issue is scheduled to be published on March 19, the firm said. Meyer Burger expects delivery of the new shares against payment of the offer price or the placement price to occur on or around April 5.

The rights issue is backed by commitments from Sentis Capital PCC, Meyer Burger's largest shareholder, and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), the company's largest customer in the U.S., for up to 67.5 million francs in total.

($1 = 0.8832 Swiss francs)

