Commodities

Mexico's Volaris shares up 5.5% after Aeromexico trading paused

Contributors
Kylie Madry Reuters
Noé Torres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Shares in Mexican low-cost airline Volaris were up some 5.5% by midday Friday after trading in the stock of its competitor, Grupo Aeromexico, was suspended in the morning amid a restructuring.

By 12:15 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) Volaris shares were trading at 36.24 pesos each, while Aeromexico shares bottomed out at 1.44 pesos each at 8:41 local time.

The sharp drop in Aeromexico's stock price and their suspension came after an announcement that the bankrupt airline would sell off its remaining shares to an unnamed third party for 0.01 peso each.

Aeromexico tender offer to value shares at fraction of market value

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noé Torres, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((noe.torres@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7145; Reuters Messaging: noe.torres.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net kylie.madry@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular