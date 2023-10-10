Mexico's Volaris adjusts 2023 EBITDAR margin due to fuel prices, motor inspections

Adds detail on inspection, quote from CEO

MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Volaris adjusted its 2023 forecast for its EBITDAR margin to 26% from between 29% and 31%, amid volatility in fuel prices and motor inspections, according to a statement published Tuesday.

Enginemaker Pratt & Whitney in July called for lengthy quality inspections for Airbus A320neo jet engines due to a rare manufacturing flaw.

A320neo aircraft make up more than half of Volaris' fleet.

"The Volaris team is actively running plans to mitigate the impact of engine inspections, including one to optimize our route network," said the firm's Chief Executive Enrique Beltranena in the statement.

Volaris' growth will suffer a slowdown while requested inspections are being carried out, he added.

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

