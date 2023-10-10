News & Insights

Commodities

Mexico's Volaris adjusts 2023 EBITDAR margin due to fuel prices, motor inspections

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

October 10, 2023 — 12:46 pm EDT

Written by Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

Adds detail on inspection, quote from CEO

MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Volaris adjusted its 2023 forecast for its EBITDAR margin to 26% from between 29% and 31%, amid volatility in fuel prices and motor inspections, according to a statement published Tuesday.

Enginemaker Pratt & Whitney in July called for lengthy quality inspections for Airbus A320neo jet engines due to a rare manufacturing flaw.

A320neo aircraft make up more than half of Volaris' fleet.

"The Volaris team is actively running plans to mitigate the impact of engine inspections, including one to optimize our route network," said the firm's Chief Executive Enrique Beltranena in the statement.

Volaris' growth will suffer a slowdown while requested inspections are being carried out, he added.

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.