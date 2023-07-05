Mexico's Viva Aerobus signs MOU to buy 90 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Updates with additional detail from statement

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Viva Aerobus has signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase 90 Airbus A321neo aircraft, the carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agreement brings Viva's order book up to 170 Airbus aircraft, the firm added, all part of the A320 family.

The planes will be powered by GTF engines produced by Raytheon's Pratt & Whitney, and Airbus is expected to start delivering the aircraft in 2027, Pratt & Whitney said in a separate statement.

Reuters had previously reported Viva and Airbus were close to an agreement at the Paris Airshow in June.

Viva said the order would drive both domestic and international growth plans, taking into account that Mexico is expected to recover a U.S.-given air safety rating in coming months.

Mexico was downgraded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in May 2021 for lack of compliance with international standards, blocking Mexican carriers from adding new flights to the U.S. and preventing some marketing tie-ups.

Viva added U.S.-Mexico access will also see a boost on the commercial alliance it signed with U.S. airline Allegiant in December 2021.

