Mexico's Vitro refinances $150 million in debt

Corrects volume of debt being refinanced in headline and story

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexican glass manufacturing company Vitro said on Wednesday that some of its subsidiaries had refinanced part of some $224 million in debt via a bilateral credit agreement worth $150 million with bank BBVA Mexico.

The credit agreement would mature in January 2026, Vitro said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.