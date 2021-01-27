US Markets

Mexico's Vitro refinances $150 million in debt

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexican glass manufacturing company Vitro said on Wednesday that some of its subsidiaries had refinanced part of some $224 million in debt via a bilateral credit agreement worth $150 million with bank BBVA Mexico.

The credit agreement would mature in January 2026, Vitro said in a statement.

