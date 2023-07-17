News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico's Valia Energia adds 2 power plants to portfolio with EVM purchase

July 17, 2023 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's Valia Energia said on Monday it had completed the acquisition of natural gas-based power company EVM Energia, adding two more power plants to its portfolio.

The purchase will up Valia's energy production capacity to 3.2 gigawatts (GW), the company said in a statement.

(Writing by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.