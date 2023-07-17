Mexico's Valia Energia adds 2 power plants to portfolio with EVM purchase

MEXICO CITY, July 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's Valia Energia said on Monday it had completed the acquisition of natural gas-based power company EVM Energia, adding two more power plants to its portfolio.

The purchase will up Valia's energy production capacity to 3.2 gigawatts (GW), the company said in a statement.

(Writing by Kylie Madry)

