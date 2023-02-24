Mexico's Unifin will not post quarterly results to 'protect' investors

Adds reasons for not publishing results, background

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's troubled leasing firm Unifin will not publish its fourth quarter results in order to "protect investor interests," according to a company statement released on Friday, marking the second straight quarter it has opted to withhold the data.

The unusual decision was taken to protect its various shareholders, including creditors, as well as to preserve the value of the company and "avoid disclosing financial and accounting information as of a certain date that could mislead or confuse the investing public," the statement said.

The statement added that such disclosure could cause problems related to ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

A Mexican court approved last November Unifin's voluntary application for its declaration of bankruptcy.

Unifin's business model focuses on offering specialized financing to companies, including automotive credit.

According to Unifin's 2022 second-quarter results, it then shouldered nearly $4 billion in financial liabilities.

Last November, Mexico's main stock exchange suspended trading of Class "A" Unifin shares after the firm announced it would not publish a third-quarter earnings report.

The exchange said at the time that the suspension may last until Unifin publishes quarterly results.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Sandra Maler)

