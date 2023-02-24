Mexico's Unifin will not post quarterly results to 'protect' investors

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's troubled leasing firm Unifin will not publish its fourth quarter results in order to "protect investor interests," according to a company statement released on Friday.

A Mexican court approved last November Unifin's voluntary application for declaration of bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

