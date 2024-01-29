News & Insights

Mexico's Unifin says it has emerged from bankruptcy process

January 29, 2024 — 10:51 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mexican lender Unifin has concluded its bankruptcy proceedings, the company said in a filing on Monday, following the approval of its plan to restructure debts by a local court.

The company will now focus on implementing closing steps set out in the proceedings, aiming to achieve continuity while stabilizing its business operations, according to the filing.

Unifin's business model focuses on offering specialized financing to companies, as well as car loans.

In 2022, a court approved Unifin's voluntary application for declaration of bankruptcy, a move the firm said would help it protect assets and hold talks with creditors.

The lender's last published quarterly results from the second quarter of 2022 showed financial liabilities of around $4 billion.

