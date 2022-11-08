Mexico's Unifin says court approved voluntary bankruptcy declaration

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mexican leasing firm Unifin said on Tuesday a Mexican court approved its voluntary application for declaration of bankruptcy.

The firm said in a statement it was forced to advance the bankruptcy filing to "protect" assets from legal proceedings, adding that the ruling will allow continued talks with creditors and the implementation of a liability restructuring plan.

In addition, Unifin continues to evaluate financing opportunities to minimize disruptions in its operations and finances, the statement said.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Valentine Hilaire)

