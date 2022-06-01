Mexico's Unifin reaches deal with Credit Suisse for $500 mln credit line

Adds information about its debt

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexican leasing firm Unifin has reached an agreement with Credit Suisse for a credit line worth $500 million, the company said.

The funds will be used for corporate purposes, including debt refinancing, Unifin said in a statement.

Unifin also said that it had successfully concluded an agreement with holders of a $200 million international bond to extend its maturity to May 2024 from August of this year.

The company's stock has been one of the hardest hit in the market this year, falling 54% amid the same unfavorable conditions facing other non-bank financiers such as Credito Real CREAL.MX and AlphaCredit.

The Mexican stock exchange suspended Credito Real's listing on Wednesday.

The firm defaulted on a 170 million Swiss franc ($183 million) bond in February, prompting credit rating cuts and a debt restructuring process.

