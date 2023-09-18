News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico's Unifin files draft of plan to restructure debt

September 18, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

Adds quote about plan, background on company

MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's troubled leasing firm Unifin said on Monday it filed a draft of a plan to restructure its debt, as it aims to emerge from bankruptcy.

The firm also said in a statement it reached confidentiality agreements with some bond holders to manage debt obligations.

The proposed plan would help Unifin manage debt, resume operations, preserve jobs, and generate returns for stakeholders, according to the company statement.

The company last published quarterly results in the second quarter last year, which showed financial liabilities at around $4 billion.

Unifin's business model focuses on offering specialized financing to companies, including automotive credit.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.