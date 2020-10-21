Mexico's unemployment rate slips to 5.1% in September

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in September, official data showed on Wednesday, from 5.2% in August.

Jobless data was published for the first time in five months last month after the statistics agency suspended the survey during the coronavirus outbreak.

In July, the unemployment rate was 5.4%, the statistics agency previously reported.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

