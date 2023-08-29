News & Insights

US Markets
WDS

Mexico's Trion deepwater field to peak at 110,000 bpd by 2028 -regulator

August 29, 2023 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by Adriana Barrera for Reuters ->

Adds detail of partnership, context of development throughout

MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group estimates peak production from the Trion deepwater field it is developing alongside Mexico's state oil company Pemex will reach 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2028, Mexico's oil regulator said on Tuesday.

Total extraction of crude is forecast to reach 434 million barrels during the contracted period, up to 2052, it added, offering fresh details into the project's timeline.

The Trion project, discovered by Pemex in 2012, is set to cost a total of $10.43 billion to develop, the regulator said in an online briefing, slightly below the $11 billion previously touted.

The development plan includes the drilling of 12 wells for light oil, between 24 and 26 degrees API, it added.

Trion is Pemex's first partnership with a private company and was first outlined in 2017.

The deal was part of a wide energy market reform that has been put mostly on hold by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Woodside delayed the financial go-ahead on the project, located at Mexico's Perdido basin and inherited from Australia's BHP, to this year, as costs rose worldwide for manufacturing components for mega projects.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.