Mexico's top soccer club Aguilas soars in market debut

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Aguilas AGUILASCPO.MX, a spin-off from Mexico's largest broadcaster Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX which controls one of the country's top soccer clubs, soared by as much as 100% in their market debut on Tuesday.

The group, also known as Ollamani, represents Mexico's current league champions Club America and their iconic Aztec Stadium, bringing together Televisa's former betting business and publishing operations.

Within their first hour of trading, shares hit 22.90 pesos ($1.34) compared to starting price of 11.50 pesos, their hurtling increase triggering several brief market trading suspensions.

Televisa, which retains control of its television business, said the split would allow both companies to focus on their respective industries. Analysts, meanwhile, have said the move could facilitate a possible merger between Televisa and fellow broadcaster Megacable MEGACPO.MX.

Televisa's spin-off accounted for some 10% of group revenues, and its investors have received one CPO title for each Televisa share they held.

Club America is the first of Mexico's soccer league clubs to enter the local stock market. It is the country's most successful club with 14 championship wins, and its home stadium has a capacity of over 80,000 and has hosted two world cups.

These include the 1986 tournament which saw Argentine player Diego Maradona score his legendary "hand of God" goal against England.

International soccer federation FIFA has recently announced the Club America's Aztec Stadium will host the 2026 World Cup's inaugural match, and experts hope this could attract some $150 million to improve the facility.

This debut marks a respite for Mexico's stock market, which has for years lacked new listings and has even seen companies choose to delist from the exchange.

($1 = 17.0398 Mexican pesos)

