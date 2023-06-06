Mexico's top diplomat to resign post as he seeks presidential nod

Adds quote, background in paragraphs 3 and 4

MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Tuesday that he will resign from his job on June 12, as he seeks to win the nomination of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party for next year's presidential election.

"I have resolved to request and present my resignation from the foreign ministry as of Monday, June 12," Ebrard told a press conference, saying it was important for candidates to remove themselves from their posts to ensure a fair process.

Ebrard is one of the leading contenders to succeed current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, though most recent polling has tended to give Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum a slight edge in the race.

MORENA is strongly favored to win the 2024 presidential election, polls show. Under Mexican law, presidents may only serve a single six-year term.

