US Markets
TSLA

Mexico's top diplomat says met with Tesla brass, 'good news' imminent

Credit: REUTERS/Luis Cortes

February 14, 2023 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Updates with names of Tesla executives, sector background

MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he met with senior executives from electric automaker Tesla, teasing that "good news" is on the way, as speculation runs high over expected high-stakes investment decisions.

Ebrard met with Rohan Patel, Tesla's senior global director of public policy and business development, and Eugenio Grandio, director of business development and policy for Latin America, Mexico's senior diplomat wrote in a post on Twitter.

He did not go into further detail over what Tesla announcements are imminent.

Two local locations are primed for a potential Tesla plant, the country's president said last week, which would mark a major advance for Mexico's well-established auto sector.

The Mexican government has recently been pushing international automakers to expand electric vehicle production. Ebrard told Reuters earlier this month that Mexico was gearing up to build several manufacturing hubs for electric vehicles across the country.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.