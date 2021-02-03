Mexico's top court strikes down parts of government's electricity agenda

By Adriana Barrera

MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld an antitrust challenge against government measures seeking to strengthen the national power company, dealing a blow to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's state-centered energy plan.

The Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) antitrust body submitted the challenge to the court in mid-2020 after the energy ministry issued regulations to give the state more power over the electricity sector to benefit national power firm, the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE).

Those measures modified rules on who can generate power and in what quantity, and set new standards for renewable plants that private companies have since challenged.

In a 4-1 vote, the court threw out a regulation requiring firms to secure so-called "feasibility" approval, effectively, the endorsement of the power market regulator CENACE for them to be able to upload their electricity onto the national grid.

The court also struck down a measure that made the energy market regulator, the CRE, take into account the CENACE's endorsement, as well as government plans for the electricity sector, in granting power generation permits.

And the court ruled against regulations that sought to give preference to the CFE on the basis that the state company's supply of energy was more reliable than electricity produced by intermittent solar and wind sources.

Under existing law, the grid must take up cheaper electricity first, putting the CFE's older, more expensive plants at a disadvantage against solar and wind providers.

Lopez Obrador argues the last government's opening of the energy sector skewed the market in favor of private companies, and has cast the debate as a matter of national sovereignty.

However, his policies have upset some of Mexico's main allies, including the United States, Canada and European countries, and angered investors who believe the government is violating their rights under trade agreements Mexico signed.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

