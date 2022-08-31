US Markets

Mexico's Telmex offers to tweak retirement benefits for new hires, union says

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexican telecoms firm Telmex has proposed a new offer to staff which includes tweaking the retirement package for new hires, the employee union at the company said Wednesday.

In a document seen by Reuters, new hires would be offered 100% of their salary, determined by their job category, at the time of retirement, becoming eligible after 35 years of work and once they turn 65.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison, Edited by Isabel Woodford)

