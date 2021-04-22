Mexico's Televisa trims losses in Q1 on partnership profit, lower expenses

Updates with details, background

MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa TLVACPO.MX, Mexico's largest broadcaster, trimmed its losses in the first quarter this year, it reported on Thursday, driven by profit from partnerships and reduced financial expenses.

The company posted a net loss of 584 million pesos ($29 million) in the January-to-March period, compared to a steeper net loss of 9.7 billion pesos the same period a year earlier. Televisa reported quarterly revenue of 23.9 billion pesos, up 2.6% year-on-year.

Compared with last year, the net loss was eased by a favorable exchange rate, reduced financial costs, and an additional 570 million pesos in operating income, according to a statement filed with the Mexican stock exchange.

The reduced losses were somewhat offset, however, by a decrease in income tax benefits, additional expenses and an increase of depreciation and amortization.

($1= 20.4200 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Noe Torres Editing by Chris Reese)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

