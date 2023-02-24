Mexico's Televisa to invest $820 mln in 2023

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Televisa, the country's largest broadcaster, plans to invest some $820 million in 2023, one of the company's top executives said Friday.

Around $620 million will go to cable TV services, while some $160 million will go to Televisa's satellite unit Sky and another $40 million will go to other units, Televisa's co-Chief Executive Alfonso de Angoitia said in a call with analysts.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison, Kylie Madry and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)

