Mexico's Televisa to invest $820 mln in 2023

February 24, 2023 — 10:38 am EST

Written by Cassandra Garrison, Kylie Madry, Aida Pelaez-Fernandez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Televisa, the country's largest broadcaster, plans to invest some $820 million in 2023, one of the company's top executives said Friday.

Around $620 million will go to cable TV services, while some $160 million will go to Televisa's satellite unit Sky and another $40 million will go to other units, Televisa's co-Chief Executive Alfonso de Angoitia said in a call with analysts.

