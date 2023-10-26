Mexico's Televisa swings to net loss in third quarter

Changes headline, adds more information from results

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's largest broadcaster Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX on Thursday posted a 4.9% dip in third-quarter revenues that swung its earnings into a net loss driven down by SKY, its satellite television unit.

Televisa, whose share price suffered last week as traders predicted more troubles for its cable and satellite units, reported a net loss of 918.5 million pesos, compared to a profit of 1.12 billion pesos a year earlier.

Its revenues slipped to 18.32 billion pesos as SKY saw about 232,000 disconnections.

Televisa began posting hefty losses late last year but made a narrow comeback into profitability in the second quarter, though the steep slide still caused it slash this year's spending forecasts to $620 million.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.