News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico's Televisa swings to net loss in third quarter

Credit: REUTERS/RAQUEL CUNHA

October 26, 2023 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

Changes headline, adds more information from results

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's largest broadcaster Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX on Thursday posted a 4.9% dip in third-quarter revenues that swung its earnings into a net loss driven down by SKY, its satellite television unit.

Televisa, whose share price suffered last week as traders predicted more troubles for its cable and satellite units, reported a net loss of 918.5 million pesos, compared to a profit of 1.12 billion pesos a year earlier.

Its revenues slipped to 18.32 billion pesos as SKY saw about 232,000 disconnections.

Televisa began posting hefty losses late last year but made a narrow comeback into profitability in the second quarter, though the steep slide still caused it slash this year's spending forecasts to $620 million.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.