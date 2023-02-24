Mexico's Televisa says 'turning the page' on failed Megacable merger offer

By Cassandra Garrison

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Televisa, the country's largest broadcaster, has "turned the page" on a potential merger with Mexico's Megacable after the companies could not agree on the terms, a top executive said Friday.

Mexico's Megacable rejected a merger offer from Televisa last year. When asked about the negotiations in a call with analysts on Friday, Televisa's co-Chief Executive Alfonso de Angoitia said the firm was now focused on executing its own business plan.

"They Megacable were insisting on asking for terms and conditions that were not in the best interests of Televisa's shareholders and more than that, they were not in line with corporate governance practices for public companies," De Angoitia said.

"We have turned the page and now we're back to executing on our plan, which is looking great," he added.

Televisa plans to invest some $820 million in 2023, executives said.

Around $620 million will go to cable TV services, while some $160 million will go to Televisa's satellite unit Sky and another $40 million will go to other units, De Angoitia said.

Televisa posted a 13.75 billion peso net loss for the fourth quarter Thursday, hurt by losses related to its TelevisaUnivision tie-up and a slide in its Sky division.

Shares in Televisa were down more than 2.5% following the call.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison, Kylie Madry and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

