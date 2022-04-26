Mexico's Televisa posts Q1 net profit of 52.6 bln pesos

April 26 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa TLVACPO.MX, Mexico's largest broadcaster, reported on Tuesday a jump in net profit in the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

The company posted a first quarter net profit of 52.6 billion pesos ($2.65 billion) compared to a loss of 584 million pesos in the same period in 2021.

The company's revenue increased 3.3% from the year-earlier period to 18.6 billion pesos.

($1 = 19.8911 pesos by end-March)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

