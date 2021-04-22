Mexico's Televisa posts net loss in Q1 2021

MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa TLVACPO.MX, Mexico's largest broadcaster, reported on Thursday a net loss of 584 million pesos ($29 million) in the first quarter, compared with a net loss of 9.7 billion pesos the same period a year earlier.

The company posted first quarter revenues of 23.9 billion pesos, up 2.6% from the same period in 2020.

($1= 20.4200 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Noe Torres)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.