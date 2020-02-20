US Markets

Mexico's Televisa posts big jump in its fourth-quarter profit

Contributors
Julia Love Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Mexican broadcaster Televisa, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language content, reported a $2.5 billion peso ($132.7 million) fourth quarter net profit on Thursday, partly due to strong cable sales and up sharply from the year-ago period.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, Televisa posted a net profit of only 56.6 million pesos as its results were hampered by weak advertising revenue.

($1 = 18.8860 pesos)

(Reporting by Julia Love and Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

