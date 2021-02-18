US Markets

Mexico's Televisa posts 52.3% jump in 4th quarter net profit

Grupo Televisa Mexico's largest broadcaster, reported on Thursday a 52.3% jump in net profit in the fourth quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

The company posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 3.7 billion pesos ($184 million) compared to 2.4 billion pesos in the same period in 2019.

The company's net sales declined 1.7% to 27.8 billion pesos from the year-earlier period.

($1= 19.9500 pesos at end-December)

