Mexico's Televisa posts 52.3% jump in 4th quarter net profit

MEXICO CITY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa TLVACPO.MX Mexico's largest broadcaster, reported on Thursday a 52.3% jump in net profit in the fourth quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

The company posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 3.7 billion pesos ($184 million) compared to 2.4 billion pesos in the same period in 2019.

The company's net sales declined 1.7% to 27.8 billion pesos from the year-earlier period.

($1= 19.9500 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Cassandra Garrison)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.