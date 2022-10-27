Mexico's Televisa posts 47% jump in Q3 net profit

Oct 27 - Grupo Televisa TLVACPO.MX, Mexico's largest broadcaster, reported on Thursday a 47% jump in third-quarter net profit compared with the year-earlier period.

The company posted a net profit of 1.118 billion pesos ($55.56 million) compared to 760.6 million pesos in the same period in 2021.

The company's revenue edged up 3.6% to 19.252 billion pesos from the year-earlier period.

($1 = 20.1271 pesos by end-September)

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.