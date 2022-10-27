US Markets

Mexico's Televisa posts 47% jump in Q3 net profit

Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Grupo Televisa TLVACPO.MX, Mexico's largest broadcaster, reported on Thursday a 47% jump in third-quarter net profit compared with the year-earlier period. The company posted a net profit of 1.118 billion pesos ($55.56 million) compared to 760.6 million pesos in the same period in 2021. The company's revenue edged up 3.6% to 19.252 billion pesos from the year-earlier period.

($1 = 20.1271 pesos by end-September)

