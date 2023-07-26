News & Insights

Mexico's Televisa cuts 2023 capex, shares slide after profit plunge

Credit: REUTERS/RAQUEL CUNHA

July 26, 2023 — 12:18 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's largest broadcaster Grupo Televisa revised down its 2023 capital expenditure forecast on Wednesday, as its shares slipped more than 4% in early trading, a day after it posted a plunge in its second-quarter net profit.

The company would now spend some $620 million during 2023 due to changes in inflation and exchange rates, a top Televisa executive said in a call to discuss the results. The company had previously planned to invest around $820 million.

On Tuesday, the broadcaster had posted a more than 95% dip in its second-quarter net profit, as the broadcaster's income from its joint venture with Univision slipped and satellite TV unit Sky saw more disconnections.

However, an executive in the call said that Televisa's streaming unit ViX+, which has aimed to compete with established rivals such as Netflix NFLX.O and Amazon's AMZN.O Prime Video, could be profitable in the second half of 2024.

The unit would reach profitability only two years after its launch, when peers in the sector take four to five years, the executive added.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Sarah Morland)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
