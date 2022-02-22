Mexico's Telcel announces launch of 5G network in at least 18 cities

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's Telcel, a subsidiary of America Movil AMXL.MX, on Tuesday said it was launching 5G services in at least 18 Mexican cities, planning to spend a total of $1.8 billion as part of the expansion.

About 1 million Mexicans are already connected to the 5G network, executives said at a news conference in Mexico City, adding that the company has no plans to retire its 2G and 3G networks.

Telcel received permission to launch 5G earlier this month, and America Movil executives have previously said that they hoped to roll out the service in 90% of the company's markets by the end of the year.

