Mexico's 'super peso' seen strengthening further after setback

By Noe Torres

MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso currency is resuming its solid run after a recent setback and could stay strong in coming months thanks to the wide interest rate differential between Mexico and the U.S.

The "super peso" has appreciated 12% this year but slid some 5% in the week after Mexico's foreign exchange commission announced that the central bank would wind down a hedging program aimed at calming market volatility.

In recent days, the currency of Latin America's no. 2 economy has recovered part of what it lost, and analysts believe it will soon return to trading below 17 pesos to the dollar, where it mostly hovered during July and August.

In late July it reached 16.62 pesos per dollar, its highest level in seven and a half years as a weakening greenback boosts emerging market currencies.

"We continue to think that in the next few days it will go down to 17. Even after the Federal Reserve's decision next week, it could go beyond that level a little," said James Salazar, deputy director of economic analysis at CI Banco.

On Thursday, the peso MXN= closed at 17.10 units, far from the 20 pesos it traded at a year ago.

The currency's recent surge follows U.S. inflation data that has fueled prospects that interest rates in that country will remain at their current level for longer.

This would maintain a wide differential with the returns offered by Mexican debt, one of the factors behind the peso's strength and known as the "carry trade."

While bets are growing that Mexico's central bank will maintain its key rate at a historic record of 11.25% for the remainder of the year, in the United States it is not ruled out that the Fed could raise the federal funds rate from the current 5.25%-5.50% range.

The peso's appreciation since mid-2022 has surpassed most of its international peers, boosted by a historic inflow of remittances and greater investments attracted by so-called "nearshoring" boom, which experts said could continue to flow to the country in coming months.

Mexico's finance ministry improved its outlook for the peso in its 2024 budget proposal as it expects it to close 2023 at 17.30 per dollar, close to its current levels.

Next year, "is going to be crucial" for the peso and other elements of Mexico's economy, said Humberto Calzada, chief economist at Rankia Latinoamerica.

Presidential elections in Mexico and the U.S. could test the currency, as could progress around trade disputes between both nations on energy and corn, which could inject markets with uncertainty and undermine appetite for risk.

The Bank of Mexico is expected to start cutting its key rate next year for the first time since 2021 if inflation continues to ease, which could generate an exodus of investors from the debt market in search of better returns.

Despite the pressures, the government's proposed budget estimates the peso will stay stable and close 2024 at 17.60 per dollar, a marked contrast with the consensus of analysts polled by Citibanamex who forecast the peso weakening more than 9.5% from its current level to 18.78 units.

Even so, ending 2024 above 18.50 would still maintain the currency as a "super peso," said Salazar from CI Banco.

(Reporting by Noé Torres; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Alistair Bell)

((noe.torres@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.