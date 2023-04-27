Mexico's sugarcane crop forecast cut 10% after drought

By Adriana Barrera

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - A months-long drought and lack of adequate fertilization for Mexican sugarcane plantations have hit the crop and will likely shrink the current harvest compared to an earlier estimate, according to official data and producers.

Mexico's 2022/2023 sugar harvest is now expected to yield 5.43 million tonnes, down about 10% from the initial forecast of 6.026 million tonnes, according to national sugar committee Conadesuca.

In the previous harvest, farmers raked in 6.185 million tonnes of the sweetener, official data showed.

Carlos Blackaller, leader of the country's largest sugarcane farmers organization, said that the initial estimate took an additional 30,000 hectares of expected planting area into account.

However, "almost the entire country has been dry since October 2022, until this April," he said, causing the planting area to shrink.

National water agency Conagua's most recent drought report showed nearly half the country was dealing with moderate to severe drought conditions at the end of March.

Sugar is grown in about half of Mexico's states, though too much or too little water can affect production. In the 2019/2020 cycle, drought in isolated areas brought the harvest to a decade low, though the current drought is widespread, said Blackaller.

He added that the cost of fertilizers, which has "more than doubled" in the current growing season, has caused some growers to reduce the amount they use or forgo fertilizing altogether.

"If you take into account that fertilizer has historically made up a third of production costs, now it's more than 50%," he said.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Writing by Kylie Madry; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((adriana.barrera@thomsonreuters.com; +5255 52827165;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.