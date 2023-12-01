Mexico's strong peso softens record October remittances

(Adds Goldman Sachs comments in paragraphs 3-5, IDB report in paragraphs 7-8)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Mexico brought in record monthly remittances of $5.81 billion in October, central bank data released on Friday showed, though a stronger peso dragged down the value of cash sent home by Mexicans living abroad.

Remittances rose 8% from a year earlier, topping the previous record of $5.70 billion set in May, but Goldman Sachs analysts said remittances declined when taking into account the Mexican peso's appreciation since last October.

"Robust workers' remittance flows have been adding support to the current account and to private consumption, particularly for low-income families," said Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos. "The significant peso appreciation is eroding the pull of remittances on consumption."

Remittances fell 2.3% in local currency and 6.3% in real local currency terms when taking into account the appreciation of the peso, Ramos said. The currency has strengthened 11% against the dollar since October last year.

Remittances, one of the country's main sources of foreign currency, are on track to reach 3.6% of gross domestic product this year, Ramos added.

Mexico's central bank reported 14.6 million transactions, up 5%, with average amount per transaction up 3% to $397. In the year through October, remittances were up 9% from the year-ago period to $52.89 billion.

Earlier this month, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) published a report predicting remittances across Latin America and the Caribbean could reach a record $155 billion this year, largely due to more people migrating through the Americas.

"The sustained growth in remittances reflects new intraregional migration flows and the contribution migrants make to their countries of origin," the IDB said, adding growth has been seeing the fastest pace in Central America. (Reporting by Sarah Morland and Noe Torres; Editing by Kylie Madry and Richard Chang) ((Sarah.Morland@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: MEXICO ECONOMY/REMITTANCES (UPDATE 2)

