Mexico's stock exchange suspends TV Azteca trading for not reporting Q1 results

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's main stock exchange suspended trading of the shares of broadcaster TV Azteca on Thursday for failing to present its first quarter results, according to a filing.

The broadcaster said last month it had been ordered by a judge not to publish financial information to avoid uncertainty.

