News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico's stock exchange suspends TV Azteca trading for not reporting Q1 results

June 01, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by Raul Cortes for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's main stock exchange suspended trading of the shares of broadcaster TV Azteca on Thursday for failing to present its first quarter results, according to a filing.

The broadcaster said last month it had been ordered by a judge not to publish financial information to avoid uncertainty.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.