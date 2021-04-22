US Markets

Mexico's senate approves contentious changes to energy law

Contributor
Adriana Barrera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexico's Senate on Thursday approved a reform to the country's energy laws aimed at increasing the weight of state oil firm Pemex in the market and that allows the government to revoke private companies' permits to import gasoline and other fuels.

MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's Senate on Thursday approved a reform to the country's energy laws aimed at increasing the weight of state oil firm Pemex in the market and that allows the government to revoke private companies' permits to import gasoline and other fuels.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular