Mexico's senate approves contentious changes to energy law

MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's Senate on Thursday approved a reform to the country's energy laws aimed at increasing the weight of state oil firm Pemex in the market and that allows the government to revoke private companies' permits to import gasoline and other fuels.

