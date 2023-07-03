News & Insights

Mexico's security problems take heavy toll on mining sector

July 03, 2023 — 06:25 pm EDT

By Noe Torres

MEXICO CITY, July 3 (Reuters) - Lawlessness in Mexico imposes significant costs on mining projects, likely wiping out as much as 10% of the value of mineral production at many projects, the head of the country's main mining chamber said on Monday.

The mining chamber also flagged an expected slight drop this year in investment in the sector, a key industrial driver for the world's top silver miner, but especially dependent on some of the most remote and violent pockets of Mexico.

CAMIMEX President Jaime Gutierrez pointed to theft and the need to hire private security as the biggest strains.

"Unfortunately, mining throughout the country, both in the north and in the south, is being affected by insecurity," Gutierrez told reporters at a press conference, describing the problem as an extra tax.

"Quantifying (the cost) varies from company to company, but thefts, from stolen minerals and concentrate to threats and extortion, in many instances represent up to 10% of production," Gutierrez added, without going into further detail.

The problems persist despite formation of a special mining police force in 2020.

CAMIMEX, which represents top miners like copper producer Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX and silver giant Penoles PEOLES.MX, said in a report issued on Monday that investment could dip 1% this year.

The chamber projects investment to reach $5.21 billion in 2023, slightly below the $5.27 billion invested in 2022.

Mexican mining contributes about 2.5% of gross domestic product, with a value of some 317 billion pesos ($18.5 billion) in 2022.

Last year, Mexico mined 4.8 million ounces of gold, 213 million ounces of silver and nearly 754,000 metric tons of copper, according to official data.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Bill Berkrot)

