Cryptocurrencies

Mexico’s Second Richest Man Reveals 10% of His Liquid Assets Are in Bitcoin

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published
Ricardo Salinas Pliego, founder and chairman of Grupo Salinas

Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego just declared 10% of his portfolio is now tied up in bitcoin.

Announced in a tweet on Wednesday, Mexico’s second-wealthiest man responded to questions that “many people” ask him about bitcoin, saying: “YES. I have 10% of my liquid portfolio invested.”

“Bitcoin protects the citizen from government expropriation,” Pliego added as he recommended “El Patron Bitcoin” – a book that is “the best and most important to understand #Bitcoin.”

Related: Alleged Promoter of BitConnect Crypto Scam Charged in Australia

The other 90% of Pliego’s investments are tied up “in precious metals miners,” the billionaire explained in a reply to Dan Held, the Kraken crypto exchange’s growth lead.

Latin American countries, namely Venezuela, have been plagued by hyperinflation in recent years leading to a situation reminiscent of Germany’s 1920’s hyperinflation in the Weimar Republic.

Investors looking to protect themselves from “government expropriation” and inflation have historically turned to alternative assets like gold to hedge against fiat currency devaluation. Now bitcoin looks to be increasingly finding a place as a digital alternative.

Hours before posting his bitcoin tweet, the Mexican billionaire had posted another tweet decrying government-issued fiat as being “worth nothing” and noting that it is always “good to diversify” ones investments.

Related: Bitcoin Closes in on All-Time High as It Hits $18K

Pliego is the founder and chairman of Grupo Salinas, a collection of companies with stakes in telecommunications, media, financial services, and retail stores, per Wikipedia.

See also: ‘Bitcoin Rich List’ Reaches All-Time High

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: The future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model

    BlockFi CEO Zac Prince joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model.

    Nov 10, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular