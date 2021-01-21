Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless rate eases to 4.4% in December

Adds details from statistics agency

MEXICO CITY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 4.4% in December, while the headline unadjusted rate was 3.8%, the INEGI national statistics agency said on Thursday.

That compares to a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.5% and a headline unadjusted rate of 4.4% in November.

Of 12 million people who fell out of the workforce in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, some 9.5 million had been reincorporated by December, INEGI said.

The statistics agency resumed the publishing of jobless data in September after a five-month suspension of the survey due to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

