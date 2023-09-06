News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico's ruling party declares Claudia Sheinbaum 2024 presidential candidate

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

September 06, 2023 — 09:29 pm EDT

Written by Dave Graham for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's ruling party on Wednesday said former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum will be its 2024 presidential candidate, putting her in pole position to win the June 2 election and become the country's first woman president.

Sheinbaum, 61, is a close ally of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and recent voter surveys had made her strong favorite to win the national poll of contenders organized by the leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA).

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.