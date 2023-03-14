US Markets

Mexico's regional economies faces 'difficult context' for growth

March 14, 2023 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by David Alire Garcia for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's regional economies face a "difficult context" for growth going forward despite a general expectation for continued recovery, a senior official at the country's central bank said in a webcast presentation on Tuesday.

Alejandrina Salcedo Cisneros, the bank's director of economic research, cited several factors that add to the uncertain context including an expected slowdown in the U.S. economy, geopolitical factors that could hit supply chains, as well as adverse weather and security concerns.

