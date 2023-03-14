Mexico's regional economies faces 'difficult context' for growth

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's regional economies face a "difficult context" for growth going forward despite a general expectation for continued recovery, a senior official at the country's central bank said in a webcast presentation on Tuesday.

Alejandrina Salcedo Cisneros, the bank's director of economic research, cited several factors that add to the uncertain context including an expected slowdown in the U.S. economy, geopolitical factors that could hit supply chains, as well as adverse weather and security concerns.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

