Mexico's Q1 growth slightly stronger than estimated

By contrast, secondary activities, which include manufacturing, expanded by 1.2%, and the tertiary sector, comprising services, grew by 1.3%, the figures showed.

Compared to the same quarter in 2021, the Mexican economy grew by 1.8%, two-tenths of a percentage point more than the statistics agency's initial estimate.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Jason Neely)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.