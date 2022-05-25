US Markets

Mexico's Q1 growth slightly stronger than estimated

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES

Mexico's economy in the first quarter grew slightly faster than initially estimated, expanding by 1.0% from the previous three-month period, official data showed on Wednesday.

By contrast, secondary activities, which include manufacturing, expanded by 1.2%, and the tertiary sector, comprising services, grew by 1.3%, the figures showed.

Compared to the same quarter in 2021, the Mexican economy grew by 1.8%, two-tenths of a percentage point more than the statistics agency's initial estimate.

