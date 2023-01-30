Mexico's public debt reached nearly half of GDP at end of last year

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's public debt stood at 49.4% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of last year's fourth quarter, the finance ministry said in a statement Monday.

Latin America's second-biggest economy expanded 2.9% through November, the statement added.

