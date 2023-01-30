US Markets

Mexico's public debt reached nearly half of GDP at end of last year

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

January 30, 2023 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez and Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's public debt stood at 49.4% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of last year's fourth quarter, the finance ministry said in a statement Monday.

Latin America's second-biggest economy expanded 2.9% through November, the statement added.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

