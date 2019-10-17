Mexico's president vows wage growth, labor reform funding in push for trade deal

Adds details from president's letter, Neal statement

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed on Thursday wage increases and funding for the implementation of labor reforms, part of a campaign to convince U.S. Democratic lawmakers to ratify a new North American trade deal.

"I assure you that this government intends to continue increasing wages by at least two percentage points above the inflation rate each year," Lopez Obrador said in a letter to House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat.

Lopez Obrador said he has asked Mexico's Finance Ministry, the Lower House of Congress and local lawmakers to increase the budget to "ensure that it is sufficient" to implement the labor reform.

Mexico's Deputy Foreign Minister for North America, Jesus Seade, said the budget will be increased by some 23% for that purpose.

"I'm very pleased with Mexico's demonstration of good faith and the details President Lopez Obrador has shared regarding Mexico's plans and strategy for implementation," Neal said in a statement.

After leading a U.S. congressional delegation to Mexico City on Oct. 8 to meet with Lopez Obrador and other top officials, Neal suggested Mexico was not doing enough to implement its labor reform.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier in the day that lawmakers were getting closer to an agreement with the administration of President Donald Trump on revisions to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) deal.

"I can honestly say that I think every day we are becoming closer," Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. "The issue is do we have enforcement. We feel very good about being on a path to yes."

Pelosi added: "We're not there yet because we don't have the enforceability assurance that we need to have. While we have some good things in the bill, it's only a list of good things unless it can be enforced."

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Sharay Angulo and Diego Ore; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Daniel Wallis)

