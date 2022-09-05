Mexico's president to strengthen anti-inflation plan

MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he will hold a meeting with his cabinet members to strengthen the country's anti-inflation plan, as financial analysts warn of an upward trend.

"It is likely that we will stay a little above inflation in the United States, but this remains to be seen since we are applying policies that are working for us," he said.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Raul Cortez Fernandez, Writing by Valentine Hilaire)

