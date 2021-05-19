Mexico's president sees central bank controlling inflation

MEXICO CITY, May 19 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was confident the country's central bank will act to control inflation as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mexican annual inflation accelerated slightly faster than expected in April to 6.08%, its highest level since December 2017.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

