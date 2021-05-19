US Markets

Mexico's president sees central bank controlling inflation

Dave Graham Reuters
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was confident the country's central bank will act to control inflation as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mexican annual inflation accelerated slightly faster than expected in April to 6.08%, its highest level since December 2017.

