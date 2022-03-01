Mexico's president says will not take any economic sanctions against Russia

MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that Mexico will not take any economic sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, and he criticized alleged censorship of Russian state-sponsored media by social media companies.

