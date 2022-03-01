US Markets

Mexico's president says will not take any economic sanctions against Russia

Mexico City newsroom Reuters
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that Mexico will not take any economic sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, and he criticized alleged censorship of Russian state-sponsored media by social media companies.

