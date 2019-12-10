US Markets

Mexico's president says U.S. and Canada to sign USMCA trade deal

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canadian and U.S. government representatives will arrive in Mexico on Tuesday to sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

The three countries have come to an agreement over labor, steel and aluminum, he said at his regular daily news conference.

